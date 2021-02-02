I have recently been listening to daily radio shows from Chris Pante, Rush Limbaugh and watching Fox News. As a newcomer to these types of talk shows and TV, I was trying to “educate” myself on what conservative media is all about.
The outright hate, disrespect and name calling of anything from the Democratic party, the media or folks who don’t like Trump is breathtaking. It is a relentless avalanche of hate, conspiracy theories, misinformation and sound bites taken out of context. Even the local folks who talk from the radio station “pile on” but they are not near as good as Chris and Rush. The venom is so intense that, even when they have a point, it gets lost in the overkill of nastiness.
There are many local and national companies who advertise on these shows, so it appears these companies like the hate and reward the station for playing it. I have used many of these companies in the past but now will take a pause on giving money to companies who advertise on these shows.
If anyone thinks I am exaggerating I would encourage you to start listening. If you like what you hear, you have a home. If you’re shocked and disgusted with the hate, misinformation and name-calling, then listen closely to who advertises on these shows and think twice before you call them for service or products.
The only way we can see our way through what is happening in our country is to stop demonizing and hating those who you disagree with and start looking for some common ground. Isn’t that what our country is supposed to be about?
Dave Zaborski
Aberdeen
Publisher's Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author.
If you think Fox is bad, try watching One America News and Newsmax. Two broadcasting started because Fox was too liberal. There's been some speculation that Trump may buy one of them.
