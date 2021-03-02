Robert Levy can teach social studies in Moore County Schools as a substitute teacher because the lawyer has a teaching certificate. It is providence that he can’t be in a classroom while he serves on the Moore County Board of Education because his archaic ideas will not resonate with modern American students.
Mr. Levy objects to the state-approved social studies curriculum, even in its modified version, which passed 7-5 by the North Carolina Board of Education. Why? Because he wants a Happy Meal version of American history fit for 1950s television Westerns, where faceless Native American warriors in long shot are shot off horses by white matinee idols while wagon train gingham-clad damsels faint in ecstasy.
But Levy wants to tunnel-vision our students. Why make them question Andrew Jackson and the Trail of Tears? Why question the Alamo, which was a cover for the theft of Mexican land?
Levy, your ancestors fled Europe to escape Russian pogroms and German holocausts as mine did to escape starvation in the British-approved potato famine.
Get off it and, as Joan Rivers stated, “Grow up.”
Kevin Lewis
Carthage
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
