Thank you to The Pilot for a century of being Moore County’s go-to newspaper and local news source, and daily keeping all Moore County citizens, and all who live outside the county, up-to-date on recent events.
You are the go-to source we can always count on with truth, important facts and sharing all of us the 411 on local fun festivities, and will always be a trusted news source we can look to now and for future generations to come.
For a century, Moore County has had many successful and historic milestones and events that occurred. Not only did The Pilot report those historic moments, but this newspaper itself is also a big and important evolution timeline of Moore County and the Sandhills.
Even as we all go through tough times, what hasn’t changed for The Pilot and every news source is keeping every citizen updated with the truth and important facts, both good and sad. Thank you everybody of The Pilot for being careful as can be and continuing to be a trusted news source.
Joseph Hill
Southern Pines
