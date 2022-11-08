Please join me in congratulating the Sophisticated Ladies of Moore County as current and former members celebrate their 30th anniversary.
Founded in 1992 by a former Radio City Music Hall Rockette, the Sophisticated Ladies began entertaining residents of Moore County at events such as Pinehurst’s annual Christmas tree lighting, the Sandhills Children’s Center’s Festival of Trees, golf and corporate events too numerous to list, and many assisted living facilities and nursing homes.
Most of the original 20-plus members had no dance experience and all were senior citizens; but, through perseverance, long practice sessions twice a week and a love of music, they became polished Rockette-style dancers.
Future members of the Sophisticated Ladies continued to refine and improve upon these core characteristics, as evidenced by their gold medal performances at the N.C. Senior Games in Raleigh.
Today, the Sophisticated Ladies dance troupe members, although not as many in number, carry on the legend and legacy of community service and commitment to excellence passed down to them through the last 30 years. And, they look forward to continuing these traditions into the future with smiles, high kicks and pointed toes.
Mary Lou Seigfried
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
