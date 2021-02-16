I live in Pinehurst, 35 miles north of Hamlet. I’d like to notify you of a meeting on Feb. 22 and hearing on March 1 regarding a new heavy industrial plant being proposed in Hamlet.
The Hamlet city manager, Matthew Christian, requested the meeting and hearings at the urging of concerned residents who live near the proposed site of the plant.
The plant, Industrial Ties Disposal, will be super-heating damaged railroad ties and raw waste wood without oxygen to separate creosote from the wood, creating reusable creosote and Biochar. Biochar would be sold as soil enhancer and/or biofuel for electric and heat generation.
The proposed location of the plant is adjacent to a railroad yard. This is a particularly attractive site because of easy access to transportation in and out of the plant. It is also near poor communities.
I urge you to attend the virtual meeting and hearing to ask questions and learn more about the plant’s impact on air, water, and soil of Richmond and nearby Moore County.
Laurie O’Loughlin
Pinehurst
