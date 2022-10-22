Over the past weeks, I have listened to Malcom Hall’s message as he knocked on doors. At the same time, I have read ads and listened to his State House District 51 opponent John Sauls’ radio messages.
This election is not about how much money you gave to the old district, but what will you do to make our lives better in the future. Mr. Hall understands what this election is about and speaks on the issues. He will follow the rule of law, and he believes in our Constitution.
He will protect our voting rights. Equity, diversity and inclusion are not just words. He practices it every day. Health care being our right to make our own decisions is a priority, along with it being safe, affordable and legal. Regarding education, school funding needs to be increased, with better pay for all educators, increased protection of our students and hiring highly qualified educators. His civic infrastructure message is on point.
These are some of the issues that Mr. Hall is talking about. My vote this Nov. 8 is for Malcolm Hall, N.C. House District 51.
Vincent McMillian
Sanford
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
