I haven’t a specific problem with Mr. Hood’s column in the Aug. 9 edition of The Pilot. I just have a problem with guns and Mr. Hood doesn’t mention the proliferation of guns.
There are more guns than people in the USA. Homicides are going up because there are so many guns and they are so easily accessible to everyone. They can be printed, ghosted or stolen besides legally obtained and no one seems to see the need to put some controls in place.
I would hate to be a police officer now. They need our support and they need some sane and sensible gun laws along with some revised training. The sooner the better for all.
Joan Bruno
Whispering Pines
