On June 4, 2015, we experienced a sudden, clandestine and largely unprovoked firing of then-Moore County Schools Superintendent Bob Grimesey by a misguided Moore County Board of Education majority. Many of us also vividly recall what transpired next. It was not a pretty sight, and is still embedded in the minds of many.
The outcome of the pending Moore County Board of Education election has real implications for a repeat. Some of the extremist ideologies and behaviors exhibited by more than one of the current board candidates have the potential to rip our county apart in innumerable ways if these same individuals are elected to the board, particularly given that they most assuredly would coalesce with the currently seated and like-minded three-member board minority coalition who are now actively involved in their campaigns.
The ongoing extremist, inflammatory and poisonous rhetoric spewed by these particular candidates is repulsive. Examples of this include such verbiage as claiming children as “trophies,” characterizing opponents as “woke liberals,” labeling the opposition as “indoctrination-minded” zealots, whispering about planting “moles” in teacher groups, and hatefully referring to other candidates as pathological liars. National mainstream research-based best practices in public education are not aligned with such politically charged extremism and inflammatory rhetoric.
Our public school students, teachers, support staff and administrators deserve much better than this. The political extremism demonstrated thus far on the campaign trail has the potential to produce negative local public education consequences for decades to come if left unchecked. This committed voter encourages every other registered voter to exercise their right to vote in November. We must send the clear message that extremist political partisanship does not remotely serve the best interests of our children.
