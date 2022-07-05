About 10 years ago, my wife and I said goodbye to the Washington, D.C., area and moved to the Sandhills, attracted by the peacefulness of Southern Pines, the kindness of its people and the beauty of its horse country.
In less than 10 years, this unique community has certainly lost a good deal of that peacefulness and charm.
Anywhere you drive in Southern Pines or Aberdeen, you cannot avoid witnessing the massacre of our gorgeous longleaf pine trees. Tens of thousands of those trees are reduced to mulch for the sake of new development. How many more grocery stores, bars and breweries do we really need to satisfy that hunger for development?
For many years, like many of my neighbors, I used to ride my horse from my little farm to the Weymouth Nature Preserve along East Connecticut Avenue. Today, riding along that short section, or crossing East Connecticut Avenue has become very risky, because of the heavy and fast traffic to and from Fort Bragg.
Is it the kind of development that we want?
I praise Kyle Sonnenberg and Steve Bouser for their recent opinion columns in The Pilot about our county becoming a “bedroom community” and the loss of the long-term quality of life that brought us here.
Time for us, irrespective of political party affiliation, to let our elected officials know that this trend should be stopped. If they don’t listen, then make the right choice in future elections.
Christian Philip
Southern Pines
