I would take some issue with your editorial on Jan. 19 (“Leverage Growth with New Tools”), in which you provide suggestions to support recruitment for additional manufacturing plants in our area, and observe, almost with envy, the recent expansion of industries in Lee and Chatham counties.
This seems to be part of the ongoing emphasis at The Pilot for growth in our corner of Moore County. Under this sort of urging, the population of Pinehurst has tripled since 1990, from 5,728 to about 17,000. We are no longer a retirement center/resort/pseudo-New England village, but a smallish urban area seeking desperately for the next business or manufacturer.
Frankly, I moved to this area over 20 years ago because I wanted to leave the urbanish environments behind, and I feel sure that a good proportion of our local population would agree. Fortunately, The Pilot’s unrestrained enthusiasm for growth at any price is often balanced by the insight and thoughtful commentary from Kyle Sonnenberg, who recognizes that there are many costs, both financial and cultural, associated with the sort of poorly targeted population and economic expansion that often comprises “growth.”
My search for a better quality of daily life is not likely to be improved by the sort of growth for which The Pilot serves as cheerleader.
Russell McAllister, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
I've written about this before. We've added 3,880 homes since 2017 with average assessed values of $269,000. During the same period we've added 51 commercial properties with average assessed values of $1,152,240. Residential development returns 75 cents of tax revenue for every $1 it costs the County to support that development. Commercial / industrial development returns $2.45 of revenue for every $1 of County cost. Since 2017 that development "mismatch" has resulted in $1.578,000,annually, of additional County cost to support that mix of development over the amount of revenues received. No doubt, residential construction will continue to far outstrip commercial and industrial development resulting in even greater annual shortfalls in revenue to the County compared to costs that will be required to support that development. If this continues either taxes will increase or services will be reduced. Commercial and industrial development will create job opportunities for current residents as well as, eventually, for our children. Yes, many of us moved here to retire. Many more, however are here working their careers. Those people will want to ask themselves, when your kids enter the workforce, marry, have children, do you hope they will live somewhere near you? If you have that hope, ask yourself, where will they work? Will you watch your grandchildren grow up? There is plenty of acreage here in Moore County that could be developed commercially or industrially that will not disturb the ambiance of Pinehurst or Southern Pines, or Aberdeen. We need such development.
John Misiaszek
Note that Pinehurst was founded primarily by successful industrialists. No industry, no Pinehurst.
