I listened to hours of commercials sponsored by Republican candidates about inflation and crime and failed immigration policies — hours upon hours about how the Democrats have failed this country and how, if we elect Republicans, they will focus on those issues and solve them for the American people.
Fast forward to Nov. 16, eight days after the election. Republicans have taken control of the House of Representatives, and what are their priorities? According to Kevin McCarthy and Jim Jordan, it’s investigation after investigation: Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, Biden’s mishandling of the border crisis, Biden’s son Hunter, Biden’s politicalization of federal law enforcement. And finally, the push is on to try to figure out what can be done about impeaching Biden for who knows what.
Really? Any of this sound like it’s going to address inflation or crime in the streets? Something might come out of the investigation of Biden’s border policy but it will probably simply be used for finger pointing instead of problem solving.
After all of the complaining about the investigations of the Trump administration, this now simply looks like grade school tit for tat. House Republicans, you now have the floor: Grow up and get to work on America’s important issues
Nell Olson
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
