We received a call from FirstHealth of the Carolinas that we were scheduled for our vaccinations on Tuesday Jan. 12.
I have seen the video from other states about the long lines of cars with people waiting for hours for their shot only to be turned away when the supply ran out. I had no idea how FirstHealth was going to handle this operation held at the Fair Barn but I was hoping there would not be a long line of cars when we arrived about 15 min before our scheduled time.
What a wonderful surprise as we pulled into the parking lot.
We got to the covered entrance and there were two people there asking our names. We entered, our temperature was taken, wristbands installed and we were directed to one of the many registration desks. After the five-minute registration, we were the next in line for our shots, and five minutes after that we were at another desk signing up for our scheduled next shot. Total time front door to exit 35 minutes.
The people from FirstHealth, including the many volunteers, did an excellent job. This is what happens with a well coordinated effort from the folks at FirstHealth.
I hope everybody will contact their health provider and schedule their inoculation. If you are scheduled for the Fair Barn you will find a pleasant experience.
Roger Davis
Jackson Springs
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
