Kudos to some old friends from my years at Sandhills Community College for recently sharing their many talents in words, song and art.
I read an interesting article recently by Ray Linville, a retired English teacher and former colleague who dabbles in sharing interesting information about Moore Countians and their environment.
In that same magazine issue, I was so pleased to read another good article about Rod Brower, the chief information officer at the college.
After work, he is a very busy “music man” as choir director of the Fletcher Chapel United Methodist Church, the United Gospel Singers and the Together-N-Unity Choir concert group.
Finally, as I toured the recent Art in Bloom exhibit at the N.C. Museum of Art, I found many gorgeous floral examples of art inspired by accompanying paintings.
I was additionally surprised to see that one of the 30 exhibits was created by Carol Dowd, owner of Botanicals in Southern Pines, and one of the first student tutors who helped me lay the groundwork for a very successful tutoring program at the college.
Well done, good friends.
Nancy Heilman
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
