I would like to thank the utility workers who came out to Lake Point Cottages late in the day on Saturday, April 17. We noticed a water leak in one of our common areas, and a call was made to Moore County Public Utilities.
The water department came out at 8:30 p.m. to repair what turned out to be a broken pipe, and this required them to remain there until well after midnight. The crew efficiently took care of the situation, and all of us in the neighborhood appreciated how nicely they cleaned up around the leak and surrounding area.
We have had previous, similar experiences after hours with the Moore County water department, and we have always received prompt and efficient service from them. We are thankful that we have these hard workers here in Moore County.
Jason Britt
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
