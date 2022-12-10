Sick of reading about Pinehurst’s short-term rentals, or the Traffic Circle or the school board? Well, here’s some good news for a change.
Fourteen of us women friends recently dined at The Bell Tree Tavern for our monthly lunch. This is the same place that stayed open for to-go orders during all of COVID and was about the only place you could find good food. Our servers, Christian and Dakota, were absolutely five-star, for over two hours.
Like most people, I’ve dined at a lot of restaurants and get so tired of bad service, lately a lot of times due to staffing shortages. But these two guys were awesome.
All of our orders were right, the food was hot and delicious, and the payment process was seamless. I hope they stay at The Bell Tree and are taken care of by management because I expect any of the local restaurants would love to hire them away.
Sue Veasey
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.