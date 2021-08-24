On a recent Friday night, while I was in the house pet-sitting for my daughter, I became locked out of their house. It was pitch black outside and I was upset and frightened. I made my way to the nearest neighbor, who had a porch light on. That kind man helped me in numerous ways by trying to unlock the door unsuccessfully, then by calling the Pinehurst police.
After three officers’ failed attempts to unlock the door over a prolonged period of time, they called a locksmith from Aberdeen.
It was such a great relief to know that we have such a great police force in Pinehurst. One officer even drove across town to my home in an attempt to locate my spare key. I am writing this to thank those three officers who went above and beyond the call of duty. They were quick to respond, they were reassuring and professional.
Paula Nowicki
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
