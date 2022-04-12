We would like to thank Cmdr. Ferrante, Lt. Leroy and Sgt. Washington of the Pinehurst Police Department for their sensitive and sensible “apprehension” of my 72-year-old brother, Tony, who got a bit lost on his walk through the neighborhood on Tuesday. A neighbor thought he was looking into parked vehicles, which he probably was because he is forever curious, and called police.
Tony is mentally disabled and has followed me for all my 69 years, through schools that had yet to initiate special ed and, today, into what probably will be his last home, with my husband, Cliff, and me.
His one bout of freedom is his morning walk, which never had seen him run afoul of the law. But curious-looking mustachioed men in drawn-tight Duke hoodies apparently give pause, so from what the officers could glean from Tony — he did not know his address but could describe our front entry — they found me. What ensued was priceless: meeting three officers who take protecting us seriously but not so seriously as to lose their sense of humanity.
The upshot is this: Tony still will walk in the mornings, but he will carry better ID. Tony’s name also will be entered on a special list of vulnerable citizens the officers keep in case of repeated contact. I had no idea this existed, but it’s a great idea for those of us living with people who occasionally “lose the thread” but who still need their everyday freedoms.
This has been an eye-opener for me and my husband, who honestly thought we had been doing a decent job as caretakers. We’d welcome any other tips from those with this kind of experience.
Christine Schweickert Carroll, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
