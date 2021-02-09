I would like to take an opportunity to acknowledge the positive attitude, energy, and careful COVID mitigation that I observed at West Pine Middle School.
Under the leadership of Jeni Wiley, I noticed a clear improvement in the morale of the staff at West Pine Middle School, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The staff seems genuinely excited to welcome students to in-person learning and appear as though they enjoy working with one another, providing a positive experience for students.
I realize that every family may perceive the environment differently, but we and our son appreciate the atmosphere and COVID-19 mitigation that allow him to attend several days in person.
Middle school incorporates students at an awkward age, when they might find it very difficult to socialize or learn, but the atmosphere at West Pine Middle School provides a unique blend of encouragement without compromising standards.
With educators concerned about COVID-19 exposure risk, they should turn to the successful systems and processes that exist at West Pine Middle School. We would love to see Moore County Schools return to full, in-person instruction, but this hybrid solution is far superior to a completely virtual setting.
Great job, Ms. Wiley and the West Pine Middle School staff.
Matt Weinshel
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
