A big salute to the incredible Pinehurst Fire Department for quickly responding to a call at our residence just off Linden Road last week.
As my wife was off running morning errands around town, and I was working out of town, she received a notification from our “Alexa” that our home smoke alarm was sounding.
After calling a neighbor who said they saw nothing out of the ordinary, my wife arrived and noticed the smell of smoke and a light haze upstairs but couldn’t track down the source. She then called 911, followed by me.
While speaking to my wife, the Pinehurst Fire Department arrived and quickly found that an air handler relay in the attic had caught fire and began melting the control board and attached wires. Not only did the firemen swiftly pinpoint the cause and eliminate it, they also checked every smoke detector in our residence to ensure proper operation.
Their professionalism and expertise are unmatched, and we are very fortunate to have these brave men as protectors of our beloved community.
Jared Brown
Pinehurst
