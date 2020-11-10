As a retired elected official from another state, part of my job was to administer the county’s elections. Even though some of the laws and procedures are different, I still know how intense, detailed, and sometimes difficult it is to administer elections, especially in a presidential year.
I had the pleasure of volunteering at the Moore County Board of Elections office in the last few weeks to help process the unprecedented number of mail-in ballots. Because of that experience I would like to give a huge shout out to Glenda Clendenin, her staff, and the Board of Elections for the wonderful job they did handling an almost insurmountable job.
I did the easy work, so I was able to observe the real workers in action, and believe me, I know how tired they were from the very long hours, how patient they were with voters who just didn’t understand the rules or what was happening, and stressed they were trying to make sure it was all done legally, fairly, and efficiently. And they did all three.
I was also impressed with the county employees that came from other offices while I was there, to lend a hand and their equipment. They often helped the elections board, then went back to their own offices to continue their day, then came back to help in the evening.
As an active member of the League of Women Voters of Moore County, I know we have always had a wonderful working relationship with Glenda and the office staff. But this time, I saw in “real time” what a marvelous group they are and what a marvelous job they did. Bravo, ladies, you make everyone in Moore County proud.
Mary Lou Bernett
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.