The phrase “It takes a village” certainly applies to the recent white elephant sale held at Sacred Heart Church in PInehurst.
Over a one-week period, more than 200 volunteers, supported by the Women of Sacred Heart and the Knights of Columbus, picked up, sorted and organized a sale that encompassed the entire education building and 10 tents in the parking lot.
It was the biggest sale to date, and I can’t compliment and thank enough the dedicated people who made it happen.
God works in mysterious ways at times, but many charities will benefit from the dedication of these wonderful “villagers.”
Nancy Heilman
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
