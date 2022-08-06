Our Pilot newspaper wins regional and national awards in many categories, but I think that we can claim the most relevant and important blue ribbons for our local columnists, Deborah Salomon and Kyle Sonnenberg.
Ms. Salomon weaves a symphony of words around each topic she touches, from which mayonnaise to use when making a tomato sandwich to the character development in “Downton Abbey.” Her writing has a magical quality about it that is unmatched by any other author in your stable.
And Mr. Sonnenberg is a unique resource in our communities: an experienced, thoughtful and intelligent city manager who is retired and, therefore, unconstrained by political pressures when he points out the problems and paradoxes in our communities. His latest column, about the Traffic Circle, is yet another example where he is able to recognize and describe the reality of our traffic problems without concern for the NIMBY complaints that have circumscribed The Pilot’s advocacy.
Hurrah for both these local columnists, and kudos to a newspaper that continues to provide a platform for these two vital community resources.
Russell McAllister
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
