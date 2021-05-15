We recently celebrated teacher and school nurse and principal appreciation days. Our family felt grateful not only for these rock stars, but also for all the other amazing professionals who make Moore County Schools such a beautiful place to be: the coaches and bus drivers and teaching assistants and support staff; the administrators and officers and cafeteria workers and custodians; those who, though they may disagree, serve with equal dedication and passion on our board of education; and a professional our entire team has come to deeply love and respect — a man our children simply call “Dr. Bob.”
Though his email box is full and his calendar overflowing overseeing a population of more than 12,000 students at 20-plus schools, when it comes to supporting the people and programs in his district, this sweet superintendent is all in.
This year alone, I’ve run into him twice outdoors — once with his cardboard cut-out at an Odyssey of the Mind awards ceremony, once after a recognition for middle school Battle of the Books.
He pours endlessly into military families, and he genuinely treasures his students as much as his job. Instead of chatting with important adults leading up to one school event, he instead chose to play with our walker-wielding kindergartner. He used his nearly non-existent free time to complete the entire elementary Virtual Multicultural Fair — and then encourage the volunteers who assembled it.
He gives big, loves deep, listens well and is wildly and purely present wherever he goes.
I don’t have to agree with everything Dr. Bob says or does as a superintendent to appreciate the immense and invaluable contributions he makes every day to our students and our schools.
Michelle Cuthrell
West End
