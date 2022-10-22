I laughed out loud when I read Linda Vandercook’s letter praising unaffiliated voters. This is the same Linda Vandercook who, with her husband, Phil, sought the support of the Republican Party. Phil is running unaffiliated for a county commissioner seat.
They came like a whirlwind to our party, claiming to be conservative. But they soon blamed military affiliation on their decision to remain as unaffiliated voters. I found that questionable, but we accepted them gladly, as we do all unaffiliated voters who come to our party.
I informed the Vandercooks that, when they hinted that Linda was interested in running for Whispering Pines Village Council, Republican backing would require her to re-register as a Republican. As I recall, she changed her registration to Republican, then ran for and secured a position on the council. The Moore GOP applauded her victory.
Meanwhile, the Vandercooks were perfect volunteers for our party. They immediately got involved. They were everywhere, at every event. We were thankful for their engagement.
Eventually, Phil told me that he was thinking about running for a county commissioner vacancy created when Catherine Graham announced her retirement. I reminded him of the rules — register as a Republican and we would support him. And there was another caveat — we would not support two Republicans facing off in a primary.
With this understanding in place, Phil acknowledged that registered Republican Jim Von Canon was running. Phil pledged that he would drop out of the race if Von Canon prevailed in the primary. To date, Phil has not dropped out and has doubled down as an unaffiliated candidate.
These two charlatans came to us as unaffiliated. We, the Moore GOP, accepted them into our party and into our good graces. We have been betrayed.
Bill Demastus
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.