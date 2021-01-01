Unfortunately in his latest opinion, column, Mr. Lasala apparently did not read the state constitution’s Article 1, Section 2, which is right after Sec 1.
It states: “Sec. 2. Sovereignty of the people. All political power is vested in and derived from the people; all government of right originates from the people, is founded upon their will only, and is instituted solely for the good of the whole.”
The “Good of the Whole” — interesting. Mr. Lasala, since you are a newcomer to this state, you may not be aware that the state has laws that protect “the whole” from acts of the individual. For example, North Carolina has enacted laws pertaining to driving while under the influence.
“Good of the Whole” laws protect us against drunk drivers. Are you aware that COVID-19 is killing more people than drunk drivers? Logical deduction says that indeed, in this emergency, North Carolina has the duty to act for the “Good of the Whole.”
And you have the unmitigated gall to say that your right to happiness supersedes the “Good of the Whole”? With freedom comes responsibility to your community. But I guess you would rather be part of the problem than part of the solution.
You quote in your opinion Ben Franklin, who in my opinion is one of the greatest Founding Fathers. Note that ”Founding Fathers” is plural. Ben Franklin was part of a team who drew up the U.S. Constitution.
Someone else said — and it is often repeated — that there is no “I” in team. Come off your high horse, Mr Lasala and join the team that wants to beat this virus. It is the quickest and safest way to get businesses running and everyone back to work.
Nick Weltmann, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
