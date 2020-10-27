I have two questions for all the Trump supporters. Why did John McCain, a good and decent man, war hero and lifetime Republican, have as one of his dying wishes, that Donald Trump not be allowed to attend his funeral? He also requested that Joe Biden and Barack Obama speak at the ceremony. And,Obama was the man who defeated him in the 2008 presidential election.
Second, why did Sen. Mitt Romney, a good and decent man, long time Republican and former governor of Massachusetts, vote for the impeachment of Donald Trump? Barack Obama also defeated Romney in the 2012 presidential election.
Forget your traditional party affiliation, please. This isn’t the Republican party of Ronald Reagan. Those days have long passed. Is Trump a good and decent man like the men mentioned above? The answer is a resounding no.
Suzanne Brand Lisco
Pinehurst
(2) comments
I doubt that any true Christian would ever say that Trump is a “good and decent man.” That would be breaking the Commandment about bearing false witness.
I've never heard anyone say that Trump is a "good and decent man."
