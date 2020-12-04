Thank you, Steve Bouser, for calling the presidential election. You must have an inside connection to declaring the winner.
I am so happy that there will be dogs in the White House again. Sadly there may be many other beastly things there as well: increasing taxes, massive immigration, no fracking, eliminating the oil industry, and many other heinous policies too numerous to list here. But a dog or two will make it OK.
Barbara Russell, Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Barbara, don't panic. I have a family member in an executive position at one of the large oil companies and apparently, they have been headed toward renewable energy anyway. Nothing to do with politics, just a reality.
