I read Megan Barnes’ recent letter in The Pilot regarding the lack of COVID protocols in place when she attended church recently. Megan felt that the community wasn’t doing enough to keep people safe.
But it would seem to me that these shortcomings weren’t the fault of the community, but rather the fault of the particular church you attended.
I went to church this morning myself, and I must say that I am very impressed with the protocols that Community Congregational Church on North Bennett Street in Southern Pines is following.
Masks are mandated, and upon entering, your temperature is taken. You’re offered hand sanitizer. Every other row is blocked off and the pews are sprayed with disinfectant after each service. They are doing an excellent job in attempting to keep everyone safe.
We all need to do our part, and I applaud my church for going above and beyond.
Carol Coates
Pinehurst
