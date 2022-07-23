The state’s plans to resolve congestion at the Pinehurst Traffic Circle may be a cure worse than the disease. Pinehurst civic leaders might be surprised to know there is a simple alternative available quickly and at almost no cost.
Traffic delays can be predicted using something called “queueing theory.” Queuing theory predicts the circumstances under which waiting lines will form. The two key parameters of queuing theory are the “arrival rate” of customers and the “service time” it takes to satisfy a customer. Let’s apply this science to the Traffic Circle:
The Traffic Circle has a capacity of approximately 20 simultaneous cars, but that theoretical limit can never be achieved because most drivers go as fast as they can around the loop. A typical car needs 45.6 feet to accelerate to 20 mph but 145.7 feet to reach 40 mph. High speeds mean a waiting car needs a bigger gap in the traffic flow to join the circle, which increases the service time.
A back-of-the-envelope calculation shows high traffic speeds reduce the “real-world” capacity of the circle to only 8.4 cars, which causes congestion to form.
The answer is to lower the speed limit to 20 mph. This will increase the capacity of the circle to 17 cars and dramatically reduce the congestion and minimize wait times.
This solution is well-known. The traffic circle near the airport is posted with a 20 mph limit, and during the 2014 U.S. Open, a dedicated patrol car spent a week looping around the traffic circle slowly, allowing travelers on all five entrance ramps to join the traffic flow more easily.
I urge the Pinehurst Village Council to lower the speed limit to 20 mph and discover that people will go faster by moving slowly.
Mike Jones
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(2) comments
This seems counterintuitive but would likely work out well.
Yes, you are absolutely right! People think it's a race to quickly run up behind the person ahead of them not allowing anyone to get in front. It's such a childish behavior. There should be an easy enter and exit flow, I purposely go slow to let the cars entering up ahead to get on the circle instead of trying to block them. If there is any way to control the speed of the traffic the circle it would work just fine.
