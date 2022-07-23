The state’s plans to resolve congestion at the Pinehurst Traffic Circle may be a cure worse than the disease. Pinehurst civic leaders might be surprised to know there is a simple alternative available quickly and at almost no cost.

Traffic delays can be predicted using something called “queueing theory.” Queuing theory predicts the circumstances under which waiting lines will form. The two key parameters of queuing theory are the “arrival rate” of customers and the “service time” it takes to satisfy a customer. Let’s apply this science to the Traffic Circle:

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Joseph Clarke

This seems counterintuitive but would likely work out well.

Report Add Reply
Sally Larson

Yes, you are absolutely right! People think it's a race to quickly run up behind the person ahead of them not allowing anyone to get in front. It's such a childish behavior. There should be an easy enter and exit flow, I purposely go slow to let the cars entering up ahead to get on the circle instead of trying to block them. If there is any way to control the speed of the traffic the circle it would work just fine.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days