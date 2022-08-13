How does “keep the circle but reduce traffic by 60 percent” sound?
I do agree with previous opinions that, by reducing speed to 20 mph and “merging” rather than yielding, we will improve circle performance. However, I think we need more changes for the anticipated growth.
How about adding a lane on N.C. 211 eastbound, U.S. 15-501 northbound and 15-501 southbound and elevating these new connected express lanes in a graceful overpass above the circle (or underpass)?
Traffic on these new express lanes would flow without merging and cover more than 60 percent of thru traffic, which will reduce the circle traffic to just 40 percent. At that level the circle will be viable for another 50-plus years.
I would be more than happy to give DOT my topography rendering of the elevated or underground express lane proposal for their evaluation.
Peter Mamuzic
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
