Writing in his letter to the editor, Paul Davis agrees with a politician who says that America has no race problem.
In other news in The Pilot, the Community Forum on Racial Intolerance at Brownson Memorial Church heard Mitch Capel speak about a hateful disruption of the Juneteenth celebrations last summer. The disconnect between Davis’ view and the reality others suffer is glaring.
Let’s face the facts. With a long history of religious wars, conquests and enslavement of indigenous peoples, we humans have not been nice to others. It’s time, I think, to understand this dark side of our nature so that we can move ahead together as brothers and sisters.
It’s time to understand that the Civil War, Jim Crow and segregation were not about states’ rights but the right of states to hold people in bondage and to exercise racism for profit — and not just in the South.
It’s time to understand how the U.S. has wasted Black talents by limiting opportunities in education, housing and health care. If Germany can teach the Holocaust to every generation, surely America can have the courage and grace to educate American school children truthfully and to embrace our diversity.
Eric Christenson, Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.