With our pandemic in its second year, and no sign of it slowing down or going away, I am even more confused by the reactions of our people.
Why are people lined up and waiting for hours for COVID testing, when in its apex it wasn’t even thought of or mentioned? If you feel sick, then by all means get tested. Why is it all of a sudden a priority? Get vaccinated, boosted, re-boosted and you stand the best chance of staying alive. Unvaccinated? Good luck, and stay away from me.
Seriously though, it’s pretty evident that the general population is as confused as I am about this pandemic. The only thing that makes sense is to vaccinate. It worked for measles, polio and smallpox. Mandate it.
Peter Pahk, Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
