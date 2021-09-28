Every issue of The Pilot includes that now famous quote by Sam Ragan about the function of a newspaper being “to print the news and raise hell.” Although I have tried to remain patient, I haven’t seen The Pilot raising much hell about the continuing low vaccination rates here in Moore County, unless you call a single editorial of a few weeks ago and the recent reprint of a News and Observer article “raising hell.”
Ever since the Pfizer vaccine was granted FDA approval a few weeks ago, I’ve been watching to see if The Pilot would hop on the bandwagon and get after the CEOs of our health and elder care facilities to start mandating vaccinations for their employees.
COVID-19 and the delta variant remain our community’s number one health issue. Vaccines and masks are our two best defenses, by a long stretch. So, I’m asking The Pilot to step up and take on more of a leadership role and really begin “raising hell” with the CEOs, and combating the anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers.
The Pilot has been weak on addressing these issues. Please start doing a lot more from the bully pulpit from which you print and publish, now.
Duane Barlow
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
