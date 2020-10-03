Get More Personal
The article about Seven Lakes Assisted Living and Memory Care featuring Amanda Bumin and written by Jaymie Baxley was one of the best articles your paper has offered in a long time.
This article was about a commendable personal response to COVID-19. Bumin’s real care for patients and staff is obvious. The personal sacrifices of her staff are phenomenal and commendable.
I suggest Amanda Bumin be given a column in your newspaper. I would eagerly read her thoughts and comments each issue.
There are many other absorbing personal stories about Moore County residents’ response to COVID-19. I suggest personal interviews with nurses at FirstHealth treating patients, EMTs, firefighters, teachers, grocery store workers, principals, parents teaching at home, students studying online, high school student-athletes, retail sale clerks and waiters, to name a few. I look forward to their personal stories in your newspaper.
Tom Wetsel
West End
