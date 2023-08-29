John Hood has a lot of gall, bemoaning the weakened power of our governor. After all, it was the GOP that actively deleted much of the assigned power of that office when North Carolina chose to not re-elect the one term Republican governor and instead gave the office to Democrat Roy Cooper. During the lame duck session, the House proceeded to severely restrict the power of that office because their guy couldn’t win a statewide election.

The state House retained its majority but those representatives are elected by districts and the Republicans have gerrymandered themselves very effectively. They even actively supported the election of a Democrat who magically changed her mind and became a Republican once elected. That one extra vote gave the GOP a supermajority that has enabled them to overrule our governor’s veto.

Stephen Woodward

I believe the Democrat Party actively and joyfully drew voting districts in North Carolina for 140 years.

David Goldberg

Both parties in state legislatures are guilty of it not let’s solve it, proportional elections

Kent Misegades

Gerrymandering by Democrats was always OK though, right? See Democrat Congressman Mel Watt’s district 12 that ran along either side of I-85, from Greensboro to Charlotte. It was considered the most gerrymandered district in the country. As far as Cooper’s re-election is considered - this was due to a combination of Dan Forrest’s truly uninspiring, low-energy campaign and clear evidence of massive election fraud that benefitted primarily Cooper and Stein. Their tyranny in the aftermath is typical of politicians whose ill-got power has gone to their heads. “Live by the sword, die by the sword.”

Barbara Misiaszek

It might also be helpful to have County Commissioners elected with votes only in the district. they live in. As it stands now in Moore County the southern end of the County determines the winners of all Commissioner races.

John Misiaszek

