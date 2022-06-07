On April 2, a team of seven 7th- graders from Moore County competed in the North Carolina State Odyssey of the Mind tournament and won the only Ranatra Fusca award for extreme creativity in long-term performance in the entire state.
This, along with their third place win, advanced them to World Finals, where they will be competing at Iowa State University May 25-28, against more than 55 teams from around the country and the world in their problem and division.
In the last six weeks, these creative problem solvers have improved their props, practiced and polished their self-written skit and stepped up their spontaneous game with two-hour Friday practices in a sometimes-sticky garage.
And as they’ve worked tirelessly to represent Moore County well on a world stage, they have been absolutely overwhelmed by the outpouring of encouragement and support from this lavishly loving community.
In the last six weeks, 54 incredibly generous donors have given more than $6,700 to the team’s Go Fund Me account. Nearly a dozen community members have handed team members hugs and checks. FirstHealth of the Carolinas offered sponsorship, manager Scott Weaver at Leith Honda of Aberdeen offered a generous donation, and Jenny at The UPS Store of Southern Pines personally oversaw the wrapping, crating and shipping of cardboard and pipe props to Iowa State.
Multiple other insanely generous community members gave so extravagantly that this little team that has been competing together since third grade is now heading to Iowa with $1,400 out of $1,600 of each team member’s expenses completely covered.
We have no words.
Moore County, thank you. You are the biggest cheerleaders and supporters for these kids. Thanks for believing in their big dreams.
Michelle Cuthrell
West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
