The “Dine, Dance, and Donate” fundraiser to benefit the Moore Free and Charitable Clinic was wildly successful, with over 200 attendees, who truly enjoyed an evening of great food and near constant dancing. And, in the middle of it all, the 30-minute funding appeal raised $77,000, which is enough to finally launch the clinic’s new dental services. They hope to have the dental clinic open and serving patients before the end of this year.

In addition, the ticket sales, program advertising sales, sponsors and in-kind donations raised another $13,000 for the clinic’s general operating fund. And so, as you can see, a very successful event that will bring important benefits to our community.

As I have gotten older, I find myself gravitating to projects that offer me a chance to be part of things that are bigger than just reaching personal goals. This event has been one of those special experiences. In fact, this has been the single most successful fundraiser that I have ever produced … It makes this old singing drummer feel satisfied that all my efforts are worthwhile.

Tom Bernett

Southern Pines

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

