The Moore County Board of Education meetings and, to a lesser extent, the Moore County Board of Commissioners meetings have become an outing for nitwits and lunatics in the public comment section.
Every meeting, the same crazed characters appear at the podium with their ragged loose pages, screaming about the authenticity of their scientific research that shows that masks and vaccines are a hoax (by whom?).
I skirt sexism at this point, but I am shocked that women, traditionally the protector of children, are at the forefront of this display: “Let the children appear as nature made them in their God-given rights without masks!” What has God-given rights to do with health, and why are some women advocating for germ spread?
They summon up images of the Salem witchcraft trials of 1692, with crazed testimony from the dark side of humanity. And though tragic at the time, they became laughingstocks in our history.
Kevin Lewis, Carthage
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
Such slander only accelerates the exodus.
HSDLA: “Census data shows phenomenal homeschool growth“ Forbes: “ Oh, What A Year For School Choice”. “ Census Bureau Data Reveal Decline in School Enrollment”
