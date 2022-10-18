“Experience matters.” Political candidates have transformed this notion into a well-worn cliché.
But what does it mean? Two Moore County residents running for seats on the Board of Education, and a third seeking re-election, crow incessantly about “experience” and how it qualifies each to preside over matters impacting education.
Yet upon closer inspection, we find that their experience has been all along in the realm of education. They’ve been liaisons, teachers, principals and administrators across a decade marked by steady declines in math and reading proficiency, student misconduct and unchecked spending.
One candidate even admitted during a public forum that Moore County schools are falling apart. Having participated in the problem, she wants your vote as the solution. Another candidate oversaw planning and accountability when both were in short supply.
Fortunately, candidates Ken Benway, Pauline Bruno and Shannon Davis provide a welcome alternative to experienced defenders of the status quo.
As a U.S. Army Special Forces officer, Ken honed military prodigies by demonstrating that leadership, mentorship and discipline are essentials, and is committed to the belief that achievement begins with a desire to overachieve. That laser focus will serve our school board well.
As a teacher of special education students, Pauline lived the challenges that teachers face in classrooms, and she understands that county school boards must not be led by the centralized control of a state board of education and the Department of Public Instruction. She will demand local solutions to local issues in our schools.
As a home-schooler, Shannon knows innately what led her to avoid the public education track — curricula that rejects American heritage, ignores our nation’s Judeo-Christian founding and promotes an abstract goal of equity ahead of our state constitution’s promise of an education rooted in religion, morality and knowledge.
Charli Thyne
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
