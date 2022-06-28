In a recent letter to the editor, Mr. Woodward provided a robust endorsement of ex-President Donald Trump. In his column, he asked readers many pertinent questions. Perhaps Mr. Woodward should also be asked some pertinent questions.
Does he prefer a president, and by extension a Republican Party, who are so anti-freedom? Should patients have the freedom to make their own medical decisions in consultation with their doctors? Should patients have the freedom to decide which medical procedures and medications they should be able to take?
Should individuals have the freedom to marry whomever they choose, regardless of race or gender? Should individuals have the freedom to easily vote for the candidate of their choice? Should the American public have the freedom to expect that the will of the voters will be recognized and not be undone by a traitorous group of insurrectionists?
Should children have the freedom to feel safe at school? Should religious individuals have the freedom to feel safe at their house of worship? Should customers have the freedom to feel safe at their local grocery store without the fear of being gunned down?
These are all freedoms that have come under attack by the ex-president and the Republican Party. If we don’t stand up and fight for these freedoms, then they may be gone forever.
Erik Tracy
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
“You’re a lying, dog-faced pony soldier!” Our illustrious make-believe President Biden said that. MAGA!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.