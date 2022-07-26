I am writing about the “free” electric vehicle charging stations at the Southern Pines library. For a long time, when I have gone to the library I have noticed particular cars using the free station. Often, certain cars are there throughout the day.
When I asked the library staff about who pays for charging, the staff said they believe it’s the town.
I am part of “the town” and I object to this “free” service, as I know it is not free. It is a government service which I am forced to contribute to in a small way, since I pay taxes to Southern Pines for water, sewage, garbage collection, road maintenance, etc.
If it is paid for by some other government program, I still object. Those who use a service should be paying for that service. Taxpayers should not pay for an individual benefit.
This is one time when I hope the government does act and have those who use the service pay for the service and not the public. If you can afford an EV, surely you can afford the price of charging that vehicle.
Ellen Leslie
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.