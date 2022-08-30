Recently you ran an editorial with the headline “Village is Killing the Free Market.”
It seems there is a conflict between the author, who believes the “free market” should never be regulated, and council members like Mr. Pizzella, who is worried that lack of zoning regulations regarding short-term rentals could spiral out of control with disastrous consequences for the village.
It is the job of good government to make laws and regulations to try to prevent such disasters. The free market continues to function quite well with regulations. The idea that the free market should be totally free of regulation has really never been a central tenet of a free market economy, except perhaps in the minds of anarchists.
The Village Council members who want to regulate rentals in order to preserve the quality of village life are performing an important function of good government and are far from killing the free market.
Alan Torppa
Pinehurst
