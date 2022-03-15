As I watch the horrific events continue to unfold in Ukraine, I have experienced many emotions, from disbelief to horror to compassion to tears. How exactly does the free world allow this aggression from Russia to continue?
Nobody wants to risk World War III, but to stand by and watch this democratic country being taken over without assistance from NATO and the USA will allow Russia to believe that it can regain the Baltic region without interference. What is the price of freedom? The United States should understand this more than any other nation.
I pray for the Ukrainian people, but prayers will not stop Russia. To see the common men (and women) stand and fight for their freedom is in sharp contrast to attempts to overturn the results of a free and fair election in our own country. Freedom is fragile.
George Schwoyer, Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
