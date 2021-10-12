The Pilot recently suggested honoring one of three worthy former Army generals — Marshall, Bradley and Shelton — to replace the name of Braxton Bragg for one of the most important of our military facilities.
How could you ever forget William P. Yarborough, who played such an important role in the development of U.S. Army Special Forces, who won from President Kennedy the distinction of wearing the green beret, who developed tactics still in use for counterinsurgency operations, who died living in Southern Pines?
Jack Mahan
Pinehurst
Good suggestion. But there is no need to succumb to American Taliban who attempt to erase history they do not like. How about Ft. Limbaugh? Rush did more to strengthen our nation that most military leaders. The troops loved him.
