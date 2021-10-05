The letter by Sharon Swanke regarding renaming Fort Bragg deserves a reply. Fort Bradley, named after General Omar Nelson Bradley, would be a good choice of name. However, there is an even better choice: What about Fort Marshall?
I submit that George C. Marshall is probably the most distinguished officer and statesman of the last century. He deserves consideration. George C. Marshall, a graduate of Virginia Military Institute, served this nation as U.S. Army chief of staff, as chairman of the combined chiefs of staff, as secretary of the U.S. Department of Defense and as Secretary of State.
I have previously submitted Marshall’s name to Congressman Richard Hudson.
Perhaps a little history would be helpful in recognizing Marshall’s service. Marshall wanted to go to Europe and command our military forces in World War II. President Franklin Roosevelt felt he was too valuable to our war effort and did not want to risk the life of his most senior commander. Winston Churchill even acknowledged that George Marshall was the architect of the Allied victory over the Axis forces.
Unlike other names that have been submitted, Marshall had a real connection with Moore County. His second retirement home was in Pinehurst, which he enjoyed for several years. Upon his final illness, he was transferred to the hospital at Fort Bragg and then to Washington.
A grateful nation should be proud to honor George C. Marshall by renaming Fort Bragg after this exemplary general and statesman. The base name will change, despite Hudson’s wishes to the contrary.
Richard Lane Brown III
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
