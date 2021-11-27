Maybe we should be teaching our kids “Critical Biased Theory” instead of CRT. I think that would be much more effective and the public would understand it more easily.
Every one of us has some bias against others that we aren’t even aware of because it’s been part of our upbringing and culture; we often don’t see it until we do.
As recently as the 1990s, the NFL had in place what’s called race norming, a practice of adjusting test scores for race in which Black players were assumed to have lower cognitive functioning than players of other races.
Sometimes you just know when something is wrong. Black players weren’t eligible to apply for much-needed insurance coverage for their brain injuries. They are now receiving reparations for the NFL’s ignorance.
Daryl Davis, a Black musician, has spent the last 30 years talking with Klan members and listening to them to try to understand and document “how they can hate someone if they don’t even know them?” Daryl has educated many a Klansman who gave up their robes after talking with him.
Exploring the bias we all carry, which can often unknowingly influence how we interact with each other, would be a very healthy and thought-provoking challenge and something worth teaching our children. CRT is about the law and how it was molded by racist ideas. Critical Biased Theory is about being human and how we choose to see the humanity in each other.
Sarah Larson
Eagle Springs
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.