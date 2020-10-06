In your Sept. 23 edition, I note that FirstHealth was awarded a “birdie” in recognition of its coronavirus antibody testing. The results here in Moore were much lower than surrounding counties and Dr. Arnoczy lamented, “...we were hoping to get a more varied population than we did in terms of age, race and ethnicity.”
Reading between the lines since the demographic profile of the participants was not disclosed, I have to think the mix skewed significantly toward older people. That would also explain the low presence of antibodies in the study because this group has probably been especially careful in avoiding crowds, wearing masks, washing hands, etc.
In addition, I don’t think it would be far-fetched to assume this same group has been diligent in responding to the 2020 Census.
So, why not a “birdie” for the old folks?
Jack Jakucyk
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
