My wife and I received our medical prescriptions through the mail for almost 10 years. The typical time from posting to receiving our meds were three to four days, but never more than five — until now.
Our most recent order was posted on Aug. 12 in Phoenix, as were our previous orders, but this one did not arrive until Saturday, Aug. 22, in transit for 10 days, traveling in unknown environmental heat.
Is this just an anecdotal incident, or another example of the Trump administration tampering with our Post Office to slow down delivery, discredit and discourage mail-in voting for political benefit?
Based on recent Trump statements and our postmaster’s actions, this possibility cannot be ignored and must inform our decision on when, how, and for whom to vote in this election.
Food for thought and action at the ballot box.
Matt Kuhn
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
