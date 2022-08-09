Having read the recent Pilot article regarding the plans for the Whitehall property, I have to agree that the Drexel family members were always most generous and caring.
My mom and I, with my four siblings, lived on Indian Trail Drive, which led toward and into the Drexel property. We were considered neighbors out here in the country. David and his mother were always thoughtful and helpful. I fondly remember the Christmas when David dressed as Santa and brought gifts to all of us.
My brothers and I were welcome to play on the property and fish in the pond. I did not have a bike and David let me ride his anytime I wanted. This was in the mid-1940s when David was a teenager and I was about 8 years old.
I look forward to the completion of the Whitehall project and will have many fond memories of the Drexel family as I wander through the pines.
Don Walter
Southern Pines
