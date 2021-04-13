Taxpayers approved county borrowing to construct our new schools. When the bills came in, sales taxes were paid.
After paying the tax, the county can request reimbursement from the state. The county did, and it appears they have returned $750,000 of those funds to the county general fund rather than to a school construction fund.
These monies are being used by the county to reimburse them for the $750,000 they provided to the district last year for digital learning. That $750,000 was included in last year’s $0.51/$100 county tax rate.
This appears to be a sleight-of-hand being perpetrated by the county to the detriment of the school district.
John Misiaszek
Vass
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
